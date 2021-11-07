Pulse Night Club memorial set ablaze by unknown individual, video shows

A visitor looks over a display with the photos and names of the 49 victims that died at the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Saturday will mark the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at the site. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Florida, (WFLA) — Surveillance footage outside the Pulse Night Club in Orlando caught an unknown individual setting fire to a temporary memorial for the victims of the nightclub shooting.

Video posted to onePULSE Foundation’s Facebook page shows what appears to be an individual in a wheelchair setting fire to the memorial. The foundation said three “angel banners” were burned the night of the incident on Oct. 12, along with other items within the affected area.

In June of 2016, a gunman opened fire at the Orlando nightclub, killing 49 people in one of the deadliest attacks against LGBT people around the world.

Years after, survivors say they are still battling with the traumatic experience and continue to find coping methods during their healing process.

Since then, community members have rallied for a more permanent memorial, with one design concept illustrating a reflecting pool with rainbow-colored lines radiating from it.

Organizers have said the design concepts are only a starting point for discussions and are open to revisions.

The foundation is asking anyone with information on the individual to call the Orlando Police Department’s information line at 407-246-2470 and reference case number 2021-003-693-96. Police in Orlando are expected to release more information in the coming days.

“We appreciate your support,” the foundation wrote. “#WeWillNotLetHateWin.”