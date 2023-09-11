This is a Publix market in Bradenton, Fla., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix announced it is kicking off the new football season by releasing four new NFL team-themed Pub subs.

The company said it worked with corporate chefs to draw up a game plan for four new NFL-themed subs representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

“We worked hard to make the initial recipes unique to each team, with characteristics about that market,” said Publix Business Development Director of Deli Allen Brown. “We wanted to create something special that each team would be proud to call their own.”

Publix said a key consideration for the subs was to appeal to fans celebrating outside the stadium while they tailgate.

Here’s what we know about the new subs:

Tampa Bay Buccanneers

Publix said the Tampa Bay Buccanneers sub brings a different spin to a classic chicken tender sub.

“This sub huddles our tenders with bacon and cheddar cheese, then topped with a spicy gold sauce. Bucs fans are sure to enjoy something sweet and spicy outside Raymond James Stadium,” the company said.

(Publix)

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars sub features a flavor profile centered around barbecue.

“Customers really love our chicken tender sandwich already,” said Publix Corporate Chef Tim Donnelly, “and what’s more popular in the South than barbecue?”

The sub is topped with coleslaw and barbecue mayo. “This sandwich features a smoky flavor that hits like an All-Pro linebacker and definitely will have you going back for more,” Publix said.

(Publix)

Atlanta Falcons

Publix said its famous chicken tenders are teed up with a sweet maple seasoning and topped with bacon in the Atlanta Falcons sub. The sub also features peach preserves and sriracha mayonnaise.

“We really scored a touchdown with this one,” Donnelly said.

(Publix)

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins-themed sandwich is a spin on a Cuban sandwich.

The sub features Publix’s smokehouse tavern ham, pulled pork and Swiss cheese. A lemon garlic aioli and crispy jalapenos are added to this “touchdown” of a Miami favorite.

(Publix)

The subs will be available for a limited time at select Publix locations. You can check Publix.com to see if your store is participating.