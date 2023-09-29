TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman riding a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed by a Publix freight truck late Friday morning, according to reports.

WPLG first reported that the Publix semi struck the woman at Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast 15th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. A police spokesperson later confirmed the crash information with WFLA.com.

First responders raced to the accident but pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Authorities shut the road down as a crash investigation is conducted.

