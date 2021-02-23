Publix to resume vaccine appointments after winter weather delayed shipments

TAMPA (WFLA) – Publix is reopening its online reservation system for vaccine appointments in Florida on Wednesday after winter weather delayed shipments.

Publix said appointments at 273 stores in 20 Florida counties will be made available on Wednesday morning.

Last week’s inclement winter weather across the country disrupted shipping timelines, resulting in fewer stores having appointment availability.

Publix is set to receive 70,000 coronavirus vaccine doses from the state this week, a Florida Department of Emergency Management spokesperson tells 8 On Your Side.

Earlier in the month, Publix announced it had vaccinated more than 250,000 Floridians and administered 100% of the doses it had received.

In addition to the 70,000 doses it is set to receive this week from the state of Florida, Publix also receives vaccines directly from the federal government.

The number of appointments available at each store will also vary.

Customers with appointments for their second dose are not impacted and should check in at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.

Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy and only online through Publix’s reservation system at Publix’s website.

The system will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday for appointments for Feb. 26.

Below is a list of Tampa Bay area counties administring the vaccine:

Highlands

Hillsborough

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

You can also view a full list of Publix pharmacies offering appointments in Florida for the COVID-19 vaccine.