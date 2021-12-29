Publix to offer eligible workers paid parental leave

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — Officials at the Publix grocery store chain say that they will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents.

The Florida-based company said Wednesday that eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, starting with the new year.

“Publix is committed to being a great place to work, and we frequently review our benefits to continually offer a comprehensive package to our associates. We’re pleased to share beginning Jan. 1, 2022, we’ll offer paid parental leave for eligible full- and part-time associates to take time off with pay within the first year after the birth or adoption of a child,” a Publix spokesperson told WFLA

The privately-held, employee-owned company has 225,000 workers at almost 1,300 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Publix didn’t offer details on how much paid time off new parents would get.

The new benefits come as retailers across the U.S. are facing a worker shortage and trying to retain employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.