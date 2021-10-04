Publix to hire 30k workers across 7 states by end of 2021

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Publix grocery chain is planning to hire roughly 30,000 associates across the company’s seven-state operating in the next few months.

The Florida-based company said Monday it will hire associates to work in stores, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities for non-seasonal positions.

“As we continue to grow, having a dedicated team ready to meet our needs is vitally important,” said Marcy Benton, a vice president for the company said in a statement.

Publix and other grocery stores have seen a boom since the COVID pandemic in 2020. Publix is the largest employee-owned grocery retailer in the country.

