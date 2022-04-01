TAMPA (WFLA) – Customers who rely on the pharmacies at Publix Supermarkets across the Tampa Bay area and around the country will soon be in for a shock when they pick up their medications.

The company announced in a statement to WFLA that it will no longer offer its free prescription program.

“Publix debuted our free prescription program in 2007, and to date we have dispensed well over 100 million free prescriptions. We consistently evaluate our programs and services to ensure they are meeting the intended purpose and evolve over time. Medications offered through our program are typically covered through insurance plans,” a Publix spokesperson tells 8 On Your Side.

Effective June 1, 2022, the grocery store chain says medication such as amlodipine, lisinopril, and metformin which had been free under the program could now cost up to $7.50 for a supply between 14 and 90 days.