Publix subs go on sale for $5.99 starting Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – PubSub lovers, you may want to sit down for this…

And then get up and run to Publix because ALL OF THEIR SUBS ARE ON SALE!!!!

Beginning June 13 through June 19, Publix is running a deal on its beloved sub sandwiches. Customers can buy whole subs—even the chicken tender sub—in-store or through the chain’s online Instacart service for $5.99.

The subs are normally $8.99.

PubSubs or Pub Subs, as some may spell it, have long been a cult favorite among Floridians with the Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub being a top choice.

The sub is made with Tavern ham, rotisserie chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese slathered with Dijon mustard-mayo.

The origins of the tasty sandwich are a mystery to many, but a post on the Facebook page “Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale?” shed light on how the sandwich came to be.

Dave Charls wrote that in the late 90s, he and his friend Kevin had been buying tenders and rolls separately because the people in the deli refused to ring it up as a sub. They finally convinced their friend Philip, who worked there, to put the tenders on a sub.

“The next day he talked his manager into making it a special, put a chalkboard sign out front with it and everything,” Charls recalled.

Since the sale started, lines have formed at numerous Publix’s in the area. One of News Channel 8’s producers even jumped in line for the sale, which was 13 people deep around 2 p.m. Thursday at the Publix located 243 Bayshore Boulevard.

