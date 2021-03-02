Publix sales skyrocket $4.6 billion due to coronavirus pandemic

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix’s corporate office said sales skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket said its total sales for 2020 were $44.9 billion, a 17.7% increase from $38.1 billion in 2019. The company estimates that its sales increased about $4.6 billion, or 12% due to the pandemic.

On March 1, the company’s privately traded stock price increased from $57.95 per share to $60.20 per share. Publix’s stock is only for sale to current Publix associates and members of its board of directors.

“It has been about a year since the start of the pandemic, and our associates’ efforts to serve our customers, communities and each other during this difficult time have been amazing,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “Now, by doing our part to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, we are proud to help our communities take the next step to return to normal.”

