FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Publix grocery store that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian opened its doors for the first time since the storm.

On Thursday, customers were welcomed into the supermarket for the first time since late September, when Hurricane Ian decimated the area as a near-category five storm.

Satellite imagery taken just days after landfall showed the supermarket’s parking lot covered in sand and debris. Dozens of cars were pushed up against what remained of the building after an estimated 10-15 foot storm surge swept over the island.

Satellite image showing the Fort Myers Beach Publix on Sept. 30, 2022, two days after Ian made landfall. (NOAA)

During Thursday’s reopening, the grocery chain handed out boxed lunches to residents and construction crews working to rebuild homes and infrastructure. Customers received nonperishable items like disposable plates and cutlery.

“Last year’s storm still impacts many residents, and we know how important it is to provide them with these basic but important items,” said Lindsey Willis, Publix’s media relations manager. “Our customers and communities we serve are at the heart of all we do. As our community continues to rebuild, we are honored and privileged to serve our customers and welcome them back to their Publix store.”

The store’s long-time manager, Darryl Yarick, will return to his position, along with most of the store’s associates, according to a release from Publix. Yarick has worked at the Fort Myers Beach store for five years of his 18-year employment with Publix.

“I’m ecstatic, just ecstatic. Another business is back.” long-time Fort Myers Beach resident Emmy told NBC affiliate WBBH. Emmy was the first customer to set foot in the reopened store on Thursday.

“I pretty much know everybody that works here through the years, and like after the storm, we had to leave the island, and I found a lot of the workers from here at the other public,” Emmy told WBBH. “I said, ‘You know you’re working at the wrong store’.”

Publix also delivered $5,000 in food, hygiene items and paper products to Beach Baptist Church, which feeds around 2,000 people on Fort Myers Beach each month.

“At Publix, we remain committed to standing side-by-side with residents and our associates as the community rebuilds. Let’s continue to do good, together,” Willis said.

Beach Baptist Church leaders told WBBH they are excited to partner with the supermarket chain because the community still needs support to rebuild.