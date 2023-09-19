TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The holiday season is just around the corner and Publix is adding a little pizzazz to the season with new ice cream flavors.
The grocery store announced the release of nine limited-time ice cream flavors.
The new flavors include:
- Caramel Mountain Tracks: Toffee-flavored ice cream with ribbons of Mackinac caramel, dotted with praline pecans and milk caramel turtles.
- Deep Dish Apple Pie: Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple and sugar-rolled pie crust.
- Eggnog: Rich eggnog ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.
- Marshmallow, Candy Cane & Cookie Blast: Marshmallow-flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl.
- Pecan Turtle Fudge: Butter pecan ice cream with swirls of Mackinac butter pecan fudge, pecan fudge chunks and roasted pecans.
- Peppermint Stick: Luscious vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy.
- Pumpkin Pie: Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored pie crust pieces.
- Santa’s White Christmas®: The classic flavor of Barnie’s® Santa’s White Christmas® coffee delightfully mixed with cocoa espresso flakes.
- Snickerdoodle: Brown butter-flavored ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces.
Three flavors, Peppermint Stick, Pumpkin Pie and Santa’s White Christmas, are available in half-gallon sizes and six are available in quart-size cartons.
The new flavors are available now but they will be gone once supplies run out.
Publix said additional limited-time flavors are on the way to stores. The next batch of new flavors will arrive in the spring.