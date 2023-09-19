TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The holiday season is just around the corner and Publix is adding a little pizzazz to the season with new ice cream flavors.

The grocery store announced the release of nine limited-time ice cream flavors.

The new flavors include:

Caramel Mountain Tracks: Toffee-flavored ice cream with ribbons of Mackinac caramel, dotted with praline pecans and milk caramel turtles.

Deep Dish Apple Pie: Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple and sugar-rolled pie crust.

Eggnog: Rich eggnog ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.

Marshmallow, Candy Cane & Cookie Blast: Marshmallow-flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl.

Pecan Turtle Fudge: Butter pecan ice cream with swirls of Mackinac butter pecan fudge, pecan fudge chunks and roasted pecans.

Peppermint Stick: Luscious vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy.

Pumpkin Pie: Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored pie crust pieces.

Santa’s White Christmas®: The classic flavor of Barnie’s® Santa’s White Christmas® coffee delightfully mixed with cocoa espresso flakes.

Snickerdoodle: Brown butter-flavored ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces.

Three flavors, Peppermint Stick, Pumpkin Pie and Santa’s White Christmas, are available in half-gallon sizes and six are available in quart-size cartons.

The new flavors are available now but they will be gone once supplies run out.

Publix said additional limited-time flavors are on the way to stores. The next batch of new flavors will arrive in the spring.