TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix said it has reached a major milestone in March of Dimes donations.

“Thanks to the generosity of its customers and associates, Publix reached a milestone of more than $100 million donated to March of Dimes since 1995,” Publix said in a news release.

The company said funds raised during its annual March of Dimes campaign help improve the health of moms and babies.

Publix said its campaign has raised nearly $6.4 million this year, earning it the honor of March of Dimes’ No. 1 corporate partner for the eighth year in a row.

“This incredible milestone is only possible because of our generous customers and dedicated associates,” said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. “It’s a privilege to be able to support a nonprofit organization that makes a difference to so many families in our communities — including those in the Publix family.”

Donations to March of Dimes help more than 9 million people access vital education to support them during their pregnancy journey.