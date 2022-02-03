Publix ranks No. 1 on Fortune’s ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ in food store category

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab a Pub Sub and celebrate! Publix has ranked number one in its category on Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list!

They placed first in the food and drug stores industry category. Overall, the supermarket came in at #42 and is joined by the likes of Apple and Starbucks.

The list is determined based on ratings calculated from thousands of businesspeople within each industry.

A survey was given that asked respondents to rate companies in their own industry based on nine criteria from investment value to social responsibility.

According to a press release, Over the last two years, Publix has donated nearly 400 million meals to help put food on the tables of people in need through its perishable recovery program, farmers and families initiative, and Feeding More Together campaigns.

To see the full list, click here.