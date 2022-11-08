TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix is offering a discount on groceries to veterans, active military and their families on Veterans Day.

As a token of appreciation, Publix is offering a 10% discount on Friday.

To get the discount, customers must provide a veteran or military ID card, discharge document or driver’s license with veteran designation at checkout.

The offer is good for in-store purchases only and does not include prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps or money services.

Customers are responsible for applicable taxes.