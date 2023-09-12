LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix has been named one of the best retail workplaces for the 10th year in a row, according to Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Retail list.

Publix ranked as the sixth best place to work for in retail, according to Fortune.

According to Fortune, employees cited customer service, a family-like atmosphere and that the company takes care of its workers.

“Publix is proud to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in the retail industry for the 10th year in a row,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said in a statement. “We strive to uphold the philosophies our company was founded on 93 years ago, which begins with taking care of our associates.”

Publix offers its employees stock ownership and employee stock purchase plans, according to a news release. It also provides associates with tuition reimbursement benefits.

Wegmans was ranked as the best retail place to work, with Target, Sheetz, Altar’d State and CarMax rounding out the top five.

Fortune partnered with Great Place to Work to survey employees confidentially across different metrics that are used to determine workplace experiences. Over the past year, the company received more than 1.3 million responses across companies that employee 7.5 million people.

View the full list of 20 best workplaces in retail as well as the survey’s methodology here.