TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some Publix stores have modified hours due to Hurricane Nicole’s impacts as the storm nears Florida.

As of Wednesday evening, 65 Publix locations on Florida’s east coast, as well as one store in Okeechobee, have modified hours. The stores closed at noon on Wednesday and are listed on the website as reopening at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Nicole strengthened into a hurricane in the 6 p.m. Wednesday update from the National Hurricane Center.

The east coast locations range from Titusville to Jupiter.

“We’re closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact to our operating areas. Please be aware that stores in the affected area will be adjusting their hours for the storm,” Publix said on its website.

There are currently no stores affected in the Tampa Bay area.

Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida at or near hurricane strength. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency in 45 Florida counties, including all counties in the Bay area.