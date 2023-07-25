TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix, a popular grocery chain in Florida and other southern states, was recognized by Forbes as one of the “Best Employers for Women” in 2023.

According to Business Wire, this is the fourth year in a row that the grocer has been featured on Forbes’ Best Employers For Women list.

This year, Publix was ranked No. 133 out of 400 companies and ninth in the retail and wholesale industry.

“Publix is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, and we celebrate the strengths and contributions each associate brings to our company,” Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton told Business Wire. “We’re proud that our associates feel part of a culture where they can grow and thrive.”

Founded in Winter Haven, Florida, by George W. Jenkins in 1930, Publix Super Markets has grown into “the largest employee-owned supermarket chain in the U.S.” There are currently 1,288 Publix supermarkets throughout Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia.

To read more about Publix’s ranking and see more companies featured on Forbes’ Best Employers for Women list, click this link.