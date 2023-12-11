TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix customers can now have a variety of specialty, upscale floral arrangements delivered to their door. The grocery chain launched its online flower shop on Friday.

The new shop will allow customers to purchase exclusive flowers online and deliver them to any location through Instacart.

Publix said the new collection includes specialty flowers for monthly gift bouquets, holidays, special occasions, and weddings.

Prices for the monthly gift bouquets range from $59.99 to $99.99.

Centerpieces, garlands and holiday wreaths range from $112.99 to $132.99.

Customers can also pick from 10 different wedding collections:

Green Harmony — Perfect for elegant weddings or garden affairs. Garden roses, eucalyptus, succulents and other greenery make this a great choice for any season.

— Perfect for elegant weddings or garden affairs. Garden roses, eucalyptus, succulents and other greenery make this a great choice for any season. Amber Romance — Sunflowers and rich amber colors take center stage.

— Sunflowers and rich amber colors take center stage. Pearl Perfect — Pure white roses and eucalyptus is a classic combination that will fit any style, from traditional to glamorous.

— Pure white roses and eucalyptus is a classic combination that will fit any style, from traditional to glamorous. Velvet Dream — Beautiful peach roses, eucalyptus and bold burgundy flowers give us all romantic vibes.

— Beautiful peach roses, eucalyptus and bold burgundy flowers give us all romantic vibes. Forever Coral — This versatile choice works well in every season, even if it is a favorite for spring weddings. The peach, coral and white flowers come together perfectly.

— This versatile choice works well in every season, even if it is a favorite for spring weddings. The peach, coral and white flowers come together perfectly. Ruby Red — Red roses and carnations give a nice pop of color to your celebration. Pink and peach roses are the perfect accents.

— Red roses and carnations give a nice pop of color to your celebration. Pink and peach roses are the perfect accents. Pink Passion — Varying shades of pink and yellow add a beautiful contrast to traditional white wedding colors. These eye-catching flowers are perfect for any season.

— Varying shades of pink and yellow add a beautiful contrast to traditional white wedding colors. These eye-catching flowers are perfect for any season. Blushing Bride — Soft, beautiful roses and carnations in muted shades of pink —accented by white roses — are perfect year-round.

— Soft, beautiful roses and carnations in muted shades of pink —accented by white roses — are perfect year-round. Endless Blue — Pale blue blooms and white roses are a gorgeous combination!

— Pale blue blooms and white roses are a gorgeous combination! Lavender Love — Different shades of lavender and purple pair perfectly with eucalyptus and succulents.

Publix said it will change the flower varieties based on the season. Visit Publix’s website to learn more.