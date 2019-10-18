Publix just released new merch for ultimate Publix fans

(WESH) – Do you know someone who needs to grab a chicken tender sub whenever it is on sale at Publix?

How about someone who can’t live without that BOGO?

Well then, perhaps Publix’s new collection of apparel and accessories will be the perfect gift for that friend. Or yourself, we won’t judge!

The new items released by Publix include a T-shirt with the phrase “Chicken Tender Sub, Sweet Tea & Sprinkle Cookie,” socks with subs on them and even a “Pub Sub Sack” waist bag.

Yes, you read that right, you can even buy a waist bag to show off your love for all things Publix and Pub Subs.

You can check out all of Publix’s new merchandise by clicking here.