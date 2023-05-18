TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix is introducing eight new ice cream flavors to keep you cool this summer.

Starting in May, shoppers can try out the following new limited-time flavors:

Buckeyes® & Fudge : Peanut butter ice cream loaded with chocolatey-covered peanut butter buckeye candies and swirls of thick fudge

: Peanut butter ice cream loaded with chocolatey-covered peanut butter buckeye candies and swirls of thick fudge Hazelnut Amaretto Biscotti : Rich chocolate hazelnut-flavored ice cream swirled with amaretto-flavored cookie crumbles and dark chocolate flakes

: Rich chocolate hazelnut-flavored ice cream swirled with amaretto-flavored cookie crumbles and dark chocolate flakes Lemon Berry Bliss : Lemon crème-flavored ice cream with lemonade-flavored flakes and blueberry-flavored swirls

: Lemon crème-flavored ice cream with lemonade-flavored flakes and blueberry-flavored swirls Marry Me Strawberry : Strawberry ice cream with ribbons of strawberry-flavored sauce, studded with pieces of white chocolate-flavored strawberry pecan bark

: Strawberry ice cream with ribbons of strawberry-flavored sauce, studded with pieces of white chocolate-flavored strawberry pecan bark Mocha Mud Pie : Rich mocha-flavored ice cream with a decadent hot fudge swirl and pieces of cookies and cream

: Rich mocha-flavored ice cream with a decadent hot fudge swirl and pieces of cookies and cream Nuts About Pistachio : Pistachio ice cream loaded with pieces of real pistachios

: Pistachio ice cream loaded with pieces of real pistachios Piña Colada : Coconut-flavored ice cream with pineapple-flavored pieces throughout

: Coconut-flavored ice cream with pineapple-flavored pieces throughout Salted Caramel Toffee Crunch: Salted caramel-flavored ice cream with toffee-flavored swirls and pieces of cocoa pretzel bark

Each flavor will be available in a quart-sized container.

Publix said additional flavors will be available throughout the year. The next batch of flavors will be available this fall.