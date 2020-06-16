Publix employees barred from wearing Black Lives Matter face masks

A vehicle passes the front of the Publix supermarket in Zephyrhills, Fla., Sunday, May 19, 2013. The highest Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $590.5 million was sold recently at this Publix supermarket. (AP Photo/Scott Iskowitz)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Employees at Publix supermarkets will only be permitted to wear approved facial coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic — and that doesn’t include masks that express support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Publix spokesperson confirmed the report telling NBC 6 Miami, “Our uniform policy does not permit non-Publix messaging on clothing or accessories,”

The news comes following former Publix employee 18-year-old Quinton Desamours, told the Fort Myers News-Press that he quit after his manager asked him to remove his BLM face mask.

Publix has spoken out about racial discrimination and injustice making a $1 million contribution to the National Urban League.

The @PublixHelps Twitter account has been responding to mounting criticisms by repeating the company’s official statement, which reads as follows:

We reject racism and believe diversity makes our company – and our community – better. Our focus remains on ensuring a welcoming work and shopping environment for all associates and customers. Our uniform policy does not permit non-Publix messaging on clothing or accessories. Visit publix.com/diversity to read more about our commitment to our associates, customers and communities.

Starbucks faced similar scrutiny after an internal memo was leaked saying baristas were prohibited from wearing apparel supporting the Black Lives Matter movement

Starbucks baristas are now allowed to wear Black Lives Matter apparel and pins, and the company issued a statement saying they stand in solidarity with the Black community.