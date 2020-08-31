Publix does away with one-way aisle markers in some stores

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix is discontinuing its one-way aisle markers they implemented during the coronavirus pandemic in cities that qualify.

Since early April, grocery shoppers have seen the one-way aisle markers on the floor of almost every aisle in their local Publix.

The grocery chain announced it has discontinued the one-way aisle procedure in its stores not under local ordinances that require it.

Publix said other visual queues encouraging social distancing and floor markers at checkout will remain for now.

Face masks are also still mandatory inside the stores.

