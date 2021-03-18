Publix administers 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix Pharmacy announced Thursday it will administer its 1 millionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.

In addition to Florida, Publix has administered more than 140,000 doses in Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia.

“When Publix was approached to assist in administering these life-saving vaccines, we didn’t hesitate to say ‘Yes’ because we believe it is a privilege to care for our communities during a time of need,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “I’m extremely proud of our pharmacy, store and support teams for their hard work over the past 10 weeks. Their dedication and commitment to service have played a large part in the success of our efforts.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health is reporting that more than 1.9 million Florida residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, close to 2.5 million Floridians have completed their series, whether it was a two-dose or one-dose series.