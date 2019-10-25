Publix adds self-checkout scanners at some stores

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time in Central Florida, Publix is starting to feature self-checkout lanes.

Publix said it’s an option they want to give customers.

The option to self-checkout has been available for a while with Publix in places like Atlanta, Gainesville and Tallahassee, but not for Central Florida.

Self-checkout lanes have been associated with a cut in staff or hours, though Publix said that won’t happen.

WESH 2’s Michelle Meredith spoke with a customers to see how they felt about the option.

