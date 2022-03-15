Proud Boys leader alleged plan to storm Capitol outlined in court, denied bond

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore. The leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group, Tarrio, was arrested Tuesday on a conspiracy charge for his suspected role in a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A leader of the far-right extremists group, Proud Boys, will stay in jail while he awaits a trial on a conspiracy charge for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a judge in a Miami federal court ruled Tuesday.

NBC 6 reported prosecutors filed new paperwork showing Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, along with other members of the extremist group planned to storm the Capitol in the days leading up to Jan. 6.

“Based on the compelling evidence of Tarrio’s leadership of this conspiracy, there are no conditions of release that can reasonably assure the safety of the community or the defendant’s appearance in court,” NBC 6 reported prosecutors said in a 23-page filing.

Tarrio’s attorney Nayib Hassan aruged Tarrio does not have a violent background and was not a risk to run, NBC 6 reported.

They also reported Hassan pointed to how other defendants that were actually at the riot and charged were allowed a pretrial release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis ultimately denied bond for Tarrio, with NBC 6 adding the judge would explain the decision in written order later on.

The FBI arrested Tarrio last week during a raid in Miami.

Tarrio was not in Washington D.C. at the time of the riots. He was arrested two days before the riot and charged with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. On Jan. 5, he was ordered to stay out of Washington and later served a five-month sentence in that case.

Other members of the Proud Boys were there that day. More than a dozen people charged so far have been identified as Proud Boys leaders, members or associates.

Furthermore, an indictment said a number of Proud Boy members there that day, breached the barriers and entered the Capitol itself.

In December, a federal judge refused to dismiss an earlier indictment charging four alleged Proud Boy leaders, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe. Their attorney tried to argue they were charged with conduct that is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech.

Those four are still in jail. Tarrio’s next hearing will be in Washington D.C.