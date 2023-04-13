TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida House session over the proposed six-week abortion ban was interrupted by a group of abortion rights protesters who threw wads of paper at lawmakers on the chamber’s floor.

Lawmakers were considering scores of amendments to Florida’s “Heartbeat Protection Act,” which bans most abortions after six weeks. One of the proposed amendments would have changed the bill’s title from the “Heartbeat Protection Act” to the “Forced Pregnancy Act.” It was not adopted.

As lawmakers debated the bill, there were multiple outbursts from protesters in the House gallery, an area on the fifth floor of the Capitol building, just above the House Chamber.

One was heard shouting “abortion is healthcare!” as others threw pieces of paper on lawmakers on the House floor, bringing the proceedings to a standstill.

Lawmakers went into recess, and the House Gallery was cleared and closed for the day. It’s unclear if there were any arrests.

The six-week ban was approved by the Senate last week in a 26-13 vote. It’s expected to pass the House during Friday’s floor session.

This story is developing and will be updated.