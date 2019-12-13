Prosecutors: Man accused of killing wife, her 4 kids sent texts from her phone, posted to her Facebook page

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Prosecutors released a significant amount of evidence Thursday in the case against a Marion County man accused of killing his wife and her four children.

Michael Jones, 38, is accused of killing his wife, Casei Jones, 32, and her four children, Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1.

The evidence released Thursday includes portions of police interviews with Jones after he was arrested in Georgia.

Video of Jones being interviewed shows him slumped over and speaking softly as he tells investigators it was fear that kept him from turning himself in.

Jones admitted to investigators that after he killed his wife, he started using her phone, sent texts and posted to her Facebook page to throw her relatives off.

“I had her phone for awhile and I, um, you know I would text and pretend to be Casei,” Jones told detectives.

Jones said he drove around with their bodies in his van for days. He was arrested after he got into an accident and his wife’s body was found in his van, according to the video.

The detective told Jones he could smell the van from a long way away and asked if anybody had ever said anything to him while the bodies were in the vehicle.

“There’s some cleaner in there that I sprayed just to keep the smell down. There is fly spray in there. Flies obviously were flying around,” Jones replied.

According to an arrest affidavit, detectives believe Jones killed the two oldest children by strangulation.

Approximately two weeks after that, Jones killed his two youngest children by drowning them, the affidavit said. He then left the bodies in their Summerfield home for a few weeks before placing them into his van and keeping them there until he traveled to Georgia, according to the affidavit.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that the county medical examiner’s office determined Casei Jones died of blunt force trauma.

According to the affidavit, Jones told investigators that during an argument his wife had grabbed a baseball bat. He said he took the bat from her and repeatedly struck her with it, the affidavit said.