Prosecutors: Florida nurse lied to get $420k in virus relief

FILE – This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a South Florida nurse fraudulently obtained about $420,000 in coronavirus relief funds.

Giraldo Caraballo made his initial appearance Friday in Miami federal court. He’s charged with engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds and making false statements to a financial institution.

A criminal complaint says Caraballo applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan on behalf of his company, Professional Skills Inc. He claimed the company had 28 employees and an average monthly payroll of $168,000, which investigators said was untrue.

Instead of using the money for payroll, prosecutors said Caraballo transferred the money to other accounts and used it for personal expenses.

