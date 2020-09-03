Prosecutors: Florida man spent virus relief funds on boat

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Florida business owner who received more than $2 million in coronavirus relief funds used about a third of that money to buy a new boat.

Court records show 35-year-old Casey David Crowther was arrested Wednesday on a federal charge of making a false statement to a lending institution. If convicted, the Fort Myers man faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

A criminal complaint says Crowther applied for a loan in April on behalf of his roofing company.

Shortly after receiving the money, the complaint says Crowther spent $689,417 on a 40-foot catamaran.

