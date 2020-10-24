Prosecutors: Florida man lied to get virus relief money

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have accused a Florida man who received more than $1.9 million in coronavirus relief funds of laundering most of the money through a fake business and purchasing a luxury car and a pickup.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Tampa says 48-year-old Keith William Nicoletta was arrested earlier this week and charged with bank fraud and illegal monetary transactions. He faces up to 40 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors accuse Nicoletta of falsely claiming on a loan application that he had a scrap metal business with 69 employees and a monthly payroll of more than $760,000.

