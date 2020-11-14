Prosecutors: Florida coach lied to get $1M in virus relief

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio, Texas. A federal judge says the IRS can’t keep withholding coronavirus relief payments from incarcerated people, potentially clearing the way for at least 80,000 checks totaling more than $100 million to be sent to people behind bars across the United States. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton late last month gives the IRS until Oct. 24 to reconsider the payments for those who were denied or had their money intercepted solely because of their incarceration. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Florida high school basketball coach fraudulently obtained nearly $1 million in coronavirus relief funds for his consulting company.

Terrence Williams made his initial appearance Friday in Fort Lauderdale federal court. He’s charged with bank fraud and three other counts.

Williams is the head varsity basketball coach at Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale.

A criminal complaint says he applied for and received a $984,710 loan on behalf of his company, Williams Consulting Group LLC. He claimed the company had 67 employees and an average monthly payroll of $393,884, which investigators said was untrue.