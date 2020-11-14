Prosecutors: Florida coach lied to get $1M in virus relief

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Florida high school basketball coach fraudulently obtained nearly $1 million in coronavirus relief funds for his consulting company.
Terrence Williams made his initial appearance Friday in Fort Lauderdale federal court. He’s charged with bank fraud and three other counts.
Williams is the head varsity basketball coach at Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale.
A criminal complaint says he applied for and received a $984,710 loan on behalf of his company, Williams Consulting Group LLC. He claimed the company had 67 employees and an average monthly payroll of $393,884, which investigators said was untrue.
