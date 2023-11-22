TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A proposed Florida bill would limit the use of pronouns in any government-related workplace that are different from those of a person’s assigned sex at birth.

HB 599, which was filed Tuesday by Rep. Ryan Chamberlin (R-Marion County), would prohibit “employees and contractors of certain employers from being required to use, from providing, and from being asked to provide certain titles and pronouns; prohibiting employees and contractors from being penalized or subjected to certain actions for not providing certain titles and pronouns…”

The bill would make it illegal for an employee or contractor to “provide to an employer his or her preferred personal title or pronouns if such preferred personal title or pronouns if such preferred personal title or pronouns do not correspond to his or her sex.”

It also bans any employer who receives state funding from requiring training or instruction regarding sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression as a condition of employment.

If passed, the bill would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

The next Florida legislative session begins in January.