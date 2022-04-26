TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida lawmakers will be called back to Tallahassee next month for another special session – this time, to address the state’s property insurance crisis.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation on Tuesday calling on the state legislature to hold a special session on the skyrocketing homeowners insurance rates that Floridians have been dealing with. He had already confirmed last week that he would be calling the special session but had not set the dates yet.

Members of the Florida House and Senate will have to report back to Tallahassee for the start of the session on May 23, according to a memo sent by the governor’s office Tuesday. The session will run through May 27 at the latest.

“It is necessary for the State of Florida to act to stabilize the insurance market for Florida policyholders before the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which beings on June 1, 2022 and ends on Nov. 30, 2022,” DeSantis wrote in his proclamation.

The document from the governor states that the state’s “general tort environment related to property insurance has led to thousands of frivolous lawsuits,” which is causing higher premiums for citizens.

“According to the Office of Insurance Regulation, Florida accounted for 79% of the nation’s homeowners insurance lawsuits over claims filed while making up only 9% of the nation’s homeowners insurance claims,” DeSantis added.

He also noted that, “the Florida insurance industry has seen two straight years of net underwriting losses exceeding $1 billion each year.”

