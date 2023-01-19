MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died after a boat crash off the coast of Miami.

The 25-year-old soccer player was reportedly found unconscious and taken to a hospital after a crash between two boats near the Miami Marine Stadium basin, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

FWC told the Associated Press that Walkes was operating one of the boats that crashed.

Walkes spent the last nine years as a soccer player in the English Premier League and in Major League Soccer.

“We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning,” Charlotte FC posted on Twitter. “May he rest in peace.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.