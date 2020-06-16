DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A resolution to start the process to rename all schools named after Confederate leaders passed 7-0 Tuesday evening in Duval County.
According to First Coast News, the list of schools affected would include:
- Joseph Finegan Elementary School
- Stonewall Jackson Elementary School
- Jefferson Davis Middle School
- Kirby-Smith Middle School
- J.E.B. Stuart Middle School
- Robert E. Lee High School
First Coast News reports that according to school board policy the naming or renaming schools is up to the school board. “Community input is desired and highly valued; however the School Board has final authority over the name of any school,” the policy states.
The news comes following Jacksonville City Mayor Lenny Curry announcing that all Confederate statues would be removed citywide.
MORE TOP STORIES
- Process to rename some Florida schools named after Confederate leaders passes unanimously
- ‘We’re not shutting down’: Gov. DeSantis says Florida’s spike in coronavirus cases is due to more testing
- Manatee County family unhappy with small bond amount in deadly hit and run crash
- Trump’s police reform plan includes officer database, federal funding
- Federal judge denies state’s request to put felons voting rights ruling on hold