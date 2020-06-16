Process to rename some Florida schools named after Confederate leaders passes unanimously

Confederate rebel flag waving in the wind against the blue sky background in Charleston, South Carolina, USA.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A resolution to start the process to rename all schools named after Confederate leaders passed 7-0 Tuesday evening in Duval County.

According to First Coast News, the list of schools affected would include:

Joseph Finegan Elementary School

Stonewall Jackson Elementary School

Jefferson Davis Middle School

Kirby-Smith Middle School

J.E.B. Stuart Middle School

Robert E. Lee High School

First Coast News reports that according to school board policy the naming or renaming schools is up to the school board. “Community input is desired and highly valued; however the School Board has final authority over the name of any school,” the policy states.

The news comes following Jacksonville City Mayor Lenny Curry announcing that all Confederate statues would be removed citywide.

MORE TOP STORIES