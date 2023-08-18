TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pro wrestler Daniel Wheeler, known as Cash Wheeler in the ring, was arrested Friday morning by Orlando Police, according to court records.

Wheeler, 36, was booked into an Orange County jail and had his hearing at 1 p.m. on Friday.

In court documents, Wheeler cannot make contact with the victim or witnesses. He also cannot possess any weapons, firearms, or ammunition.

All Elite Wrestling told the Orlando Sentinel, “AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. He is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

They also reported the arrest stemmed from a “road-rage-type incident” and that Wheeler did not know the victim.

Wheeler is charged with a third-degree felony for aggravated assault with a firearm. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.

