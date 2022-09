TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said it got a call about a plane crash off of Tohopekaliga Drive around 3:15 p.m.

According to deputies, three people were inside the plane, including one minor.

One adult and the minor walked away without injuries.

A woman in the plan was taken to a hospitalized with no life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.