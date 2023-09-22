JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A prisoner is wanted after escaping from a work crew Friday in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Gianna J. Ludd, 27, was with a work crew and escaped from the work van, according to the sheriff’s office. Ludd was in prison for violation of probation and resisting officers without violence.

Ludd was last seen in the 7000 block of Lorain Street. He’s 5’7″ and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call either 911 or 904-630-0500.