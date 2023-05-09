TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the first time ever, Princess Cruises said it will homeport in Central Florida.

The cruise line’s Caribbean Princess ship will set sail from Port Canaveral to the eastern and western Caribbean starting in late November 2024.

Travelers can choose from four to 14-day cruises. Here are some of the highlights:

One departure of a 4-day Turks & Caicos Getaway over Thanksgiving holiday

Five departures of our 8-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Thomas sailing to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan and Grand Turk

Five departures of our 8-day Western Caribbean with Mexico sailing to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatan (Mahogany Bay)

Nine departures of our 6-day Eastern Caribbean with Turks & Caicos including Nassau, Grand Turk and either Amber Cove or San Juan

Combine any of the 8-day and 6-day itineraries for a 14-day vacation

“The combination of a vibrant Central Florida community, exceptional flight options into Orlando International Airport and great pre-cruise and post-cruise experience options makes Port Canaveral an easy choice,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Princess is unique in its ability to deliver incredible cruise ship amenities typical of the largest ships in the world, while delivering personalized service found on the industry’s smallest ships.”

The cruise line said Caribbean Princess features 1,571 staterooms and a total capacity of 3,140 guests and 1,200 crew. It has 19 decks, including 15 passenger decks, and encompasses 112,894 gross tons. It launched in 2004.

For more information, visit Princess Cruises’ website.