Pricey ‘Splash Mountain’ merchandise appears on eBay as Disney World reopens

FILE – In this March 21, 2007, file photo, the character Brer Rabbit, from the movie, Song of the South, is depicted at the entrance to the Briar Patch gift shop near the Splash Mountain ride in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Racially segregated movie theaters disappeared decades ago after court rulings struck down the legal framework of Jim Crow America, but another element of the era just won’t die: Walt Disney’s 1946 movie “Song of the South.” The company didn’t include the film in its new Disney Plus streaming service. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(WFLA) – With Walt Disney World reopening for the first time in months and the recent news “Splash Mountain” will be transformed, merchandise from the ride is beginning to sell for high amounts on eBay.

Magic Kingdom, the park that houses Splash Mountain, reopened to the general public Saturday, with castmember and annual pass previews happening the days before.

In a search of eBay, 8 On Your Side found numerous pieces of Splash Mountain merchandise selling for higher than usual prices, some in bulk.

A “Mickey Ears Hat Ornament” depicting the ride is being sold by one user for $149.95. The listing says 18 ornaments have been sold and more than 10 remain available.

Other merchandise include a MagicBand selling for $114.99 and a Brer Fox plush toy for $105.

Further listings include Splash Mountain tumblers selling between $60 and $80 and an adult t-shirt for $95.

The items 8 On Your Side researched were no longer available on the Shop Disney website to compare prices.

LATEST DISNEY WORLD NEWS

‘We are finally back’: What you need to know as Disney World reopens

Disney World changing ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ virtual queue

Disney World resuming 2020 park ticket sales, hotel bookings