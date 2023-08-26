Related video: Disaster Preparedness tax holiday kicked off Saturday.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Attorney General Ashley Moody is activating the Price Gouging Hotline as Invest 93L approaches Florida.

The activation comes after Governor Ron DeSantis ordered a state of emergency for 33 counties in Florida, including the Tampa Bay area.

The Price Gouging Hotline is open to receive any reports of extreme price increases on essential items needed to prepare for tropical storms.

The law only applies to items and services essential for use before, during, or after the storm within the areas of the declared emergency.

Items may include equipment, food, gasoline, hotel rooms, ice, lumber, and water.

“I have activated our Price Gouging Hotline to take complaints about extreme price increases on commodities needed to prepare for a potential storm strike,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said.

“Please make preparation now, pay attention to weather updates, and report price gouging to my office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com, or downloading our app—No Scam.”

For more information on price gouging visit MyFloridaLegal.com.

