President Trump will be back in Florida for rally on Friday

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) – President Trump will be back in Central Florida for a rally on Friday.

Trump will be hosting a Make America Great Again Rally in Ocala at 4 p.m. at the Ocala International Airport.

Doors open at 1 p.m.

The president held a rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday evening.

The news comes as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a slim edge over President Donald Trump in Florida, according to a NewsNation/Emerson College poll that came out on Monday.

Among likely voters polled in a sample of 690 Florida residents, 50% said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today. Just over 47% said they would vote for Trump, with 1% responding they would vote for someone else, and 1.8% saying they remain undecided. Among those undecided, the majority said they would vote for Trump if they had to choose, further closing the gap between the two candidates.

