President Trump to visit The Villages

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The BBC is facing a backlash after finding one of its presenters in breach of its editorial guidelines on impartiality for comments that were critical of U.S. President Donald Trump. Journalists and celebrities are demanding the BBC overturn its decision, expressing support for BBC Breakfast anchor Naga Munchetty, who was discussing Trump’s remark on July 17 that four female American lawmakers should return to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.’’ (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Trump is planning a visit to The Villages to discuss his administration’s successful health agenda.

According to a White House official, the president is expected to sign an executive order in relation to protecting and improving the Medicare program in the US.

The official said President Trump has worked with his administration to provide seniors with high-quality, affordable care in the Medicare program and improved options through Medicare Advantage.

The president will be in The Villages on Oct. 3.

LATEST STORIES: