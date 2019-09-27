President Trump to visit The Villages

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Trump is planning a visit to The Villages to discuss his administration’s successful health agenda.
According to a White House official, the president is expected to sign an executive order in relation to protecting and improving the Medicare program in the US.
The official said President Trump has worked with his administration to provide seniors with high-quality, affordable care in the Medicare program and improved options through Medicare Advantage.
The president will be in The Villages on Oct. 3.
