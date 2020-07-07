President Trump to visit Florida this week

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad early this year. That’s according to a prosecutor in Tehran who was quoted by to state-run IRNA news agency on Monday, June 29, 2020. The prosecutor said Iran had asked Interpol to issue a “red notice” for Trump and over 30 others. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

DORAL, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) — A visit to South Florida is in President Donald Trump’s plans for Friday.

A White House official says Trump will visit US Southern Command in Doral for a press briefing. The news conference is expected to be focused on drug trafficking in South America.

Doral is in Miami-Dade County, which is currently experiencing a significant coronavirus outbreak. Health officials say the county has seen a 90% increase in the number of coronavirus patients being hospitalized in the past 13 days.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss