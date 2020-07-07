President Trump to visit Florida this week

DORAL, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) — A visit to South Florida is in President Donald Trump’s plans for Friday.
A White House official says Trump will visit US Southern Command in Doral for a press briefing. The news conference is expected to be focused on drug trafficking in South America.
Doral is in Miami-Dade County, which is currently experiencing a significant coronavirus outbreak. Health officials say the county has seen a 90% increase in the number of coronavirus patients being hospitalized in the past 13 days.
