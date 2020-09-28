President Trump to visit Central Florida for campaign event on Friday

Florida

by: , WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) – President Donald Trump will be in Central Florida this week to hold a campaign event.

The Trump campaign said the president will be speaking at the Orlando Sanford International Airport at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Trump’s visit to Sanford comes as Florida voters are already casting ballots in a state that could prove crucial in the presidential election.

The Department of State reported Saturday that more than 6,600 vote-by-mail ballots have already been returned and more than 5 million others have been requested. That could put Florida on a pace to double the number of people who voted by mail in the 2016 presidential election.

In 2016, 2.7 million voted by mail. This year, more than 2.3 million Democrats have requested vote-by-mail ballots, compared to nearly 1.6 million Republicans.

More than 1.1 million people not registered with either major party have requested ballots to vote by mail.

Recent polls show a very close contest in the Sunshine State between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss