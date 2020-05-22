President Trump to travel to Florida for historic astronaut launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — President Donald Trump will be in attendance on Wednesday when NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts from American soil for the first time in nearly a decade.
A White House officials tells WESH 2 News that Trump will travel to Central Florida to view the launch at Kennedy Space Center.
“Our destiny, beyond the Earth, is not only a matter of national identity, but a matter of national security,” Trump said.
For the first time in the history of human spaceflight, a private company is running the show. The curtain rises next Wednesday with the scheduled liftoff of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon crew capsule, with two NASA astronauts bound for the International Space Station.
The drama will unfold at the exact spot at Kennedy Space Center in Florida where men flew to the moon and the last space shuttle soared.
The mission is expected to take place at 4:33 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27 according to SpaceX’s Twitter page.
