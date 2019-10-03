LIVE: President Trump arriving in Florida to talk Medicare amid impeachment inquiry

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WFLA) – President Donald Trump is en route to The Villages in Central Florida where he’ll talk about Medicare Thursday afternoon.

But, the visit comes as the president is embroiled in impeachment hearings. The inquiry has garnered much of the president’s attention in recent days, including dozens of Tweets posted by the president devoted to the matter.

All of this impeachment nonsense, which is going nowhere, is driving the Stock Market, and your 401K’s, down. But that is exactly what the Democrats want to do. They are willing to hurt the Country, with only the 2020 Election in mind! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

While in The Villages, the president is expected to sign an executive order called “Protecting Medicare from Socialist Destruction.”

The president has chosen an appropriate venue to sign the order. The Villages is considered the largest retirement community in the U.S. and has tens-of-thousands of retired residents.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, hundreds of people waited in line to hear the president’s remarks. Some donned pro-Trump hats, shirts and other clothing.

The president’s remarks are expected to get underway around 1:10 p.m. at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, is also expected to speak, reports said.

