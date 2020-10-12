President Trump to hold campaign rally on Monday in Central Florida

President Donald Trump throws hats into the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH) — President Donald Trump will be in Sanford on Monday for a campaign rally, his team announced Friday.

The rally will be the president’s first since he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct. 1.

The event will be held at the Sanford Orlando International Airport at 7 p.m.

Trump had been scheduled to hold a rally at the airport last Friday, but the event was canceled after he announced that he’d tested positive for coronavirus.

The president tested positive for the coronavirus just over a week ago. Centers for Disease and Control guidelines say people should isolate for at least 10 days after symptoms first appear and after going 24 hours with no fever and without taking medicine.

Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

The trump campaign said all attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are encouraged to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.

Trump had initially said during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he wanted to do a rally in Florida Saturday night.

Trump insisted Thursday that he is ready to resume campaign rallies and feels “perfect,” although questions persist about the course of his recovery from COVID-19.

The president said he doesn’t believe he’s contagious and wants to resume rallies.