President Trump arrives in Florida ahead of private fundraiser

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH 2) — President Donald Trump will be in Seminole County on Monday for a fundraiser expected to net his campaign millions of dollars.
Air Force One is expected to land at Orlando Sanford International Airport a little before 11 a.m. You can watch the arrival live in the video player above.
WESH 2 News has learned the fundraiser will be held at the home of businessman Bob Dello Russo on March 9. Dello Russo is the founder of Del-Air Heating & Air Conditioning.
Trump had also been slated to attend a global health convention at the Orange County Convention Center, but that was canceled over coronavirus concerns.
Sources tell WESH 2 News that $100,000 per couple will buy access to a roundtable discussion with Trump, reception and a photo opportunity with the president.
The event will likely be the only private fundraiser in Florida this year for the president, who is seeking a second term in office.
The overall take of the event, factoring in other giving opportunities with the president, is expected to be about $2 million or $3 million.
The event, at Dello Russo’s expansive estate in Seminole County, will be during the lunch hour, according to the official invitation obtained by WESH 2 News from a source who is attending.
It will include a visit from Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and RNC Co-Chair Tommy Hicks Jr.
The fundraiser will also be co-hosted by local republican fundraisers Allan Keen, Lee Chira, Mary Demetree, Bill Heavener, Mark Modarres and Lori Sommers.
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale will also be attending.
