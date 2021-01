WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (NBC) – President Donald Trump arrived at his Florida resort, Mar-A-Lago before noon as he begins his post-presidency life.

Hundreds of supporters lined the street as Trump’s motorcade made its way through West Palm Beach.

People were waving flags and carrying signs to show their appreciation.

Trump’s caravan arrived in South Florida as President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony was underway in Washington, D.C.